Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,538.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 59,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. 2,573,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,188. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

