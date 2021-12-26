FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $20.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.12 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.46 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

