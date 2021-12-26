Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Boosted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,544.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 72,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $33.42 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

