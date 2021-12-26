F&M Bancorp (FMOO) to Issue Dividend of $0.80 on December 31st

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from F&M Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of F&M Bancorp stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. F&M Bancorp has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $84.00.

F&M Bancorp Company Profile

F&M Bancorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a community bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and mobile banking services; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans, including home, personal, student, and business and agriculture; credit and debit cards; and insurance services.

