First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 597,525 shares of company stock worth $62,413,357.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

