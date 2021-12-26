First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 620 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.80.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average is $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.