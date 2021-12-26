First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $77,000 in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ping Identity by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

NYSE PING opened at $23.30 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

