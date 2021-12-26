Financial Survey: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) vs. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 2.82 -$1.32 million N/A N/A CalAmp $308.59 million 0.88 -$56.31 million ($0.79) -9.63

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BrewBilt Brewing and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 0 1 2 0 2.67

CalAmp has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.16%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CalAmp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% CalAmp -8.90% -1.52% -0.34%

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrewBilt Brewing beats CalAmp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

