Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 508 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 562.1% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

