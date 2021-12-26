Fiducient Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 108,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.