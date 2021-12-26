Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Infinera stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 977,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,733. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.