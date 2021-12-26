Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stock Position Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.