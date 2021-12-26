FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day moving average of $260.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

