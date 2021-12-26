FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,190.91

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,190.91 ($15.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,344 ($17.76). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,248 ($16.49), with a volume of 6,673 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.22.

In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 539,000 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.63), for a total transaction of £6,376,370 ($8,424,322.90).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

