FairGame Trading Up 57.7% Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. FairGame has a total market cap of $21.06 million and $18.40 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001558 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00053431 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.91 or 0.00433622 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

