Expro Group (XPRO) and Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Expro Group (NYSE: XPRO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Expro Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Expro Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group Competitors 447 2088 2657 110 2.46

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.03%. Given Expro Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million -$156.22 million -8.53 Expro Group Competitors $2.27 billion -$444.20 million -5.48

Expro Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Expro Group Competitors -11.23% -39,755.77% -5.85%

Summary

Expro Group competitors beat Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

