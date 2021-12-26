Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,500 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

