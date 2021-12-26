Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

