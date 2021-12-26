Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $228.09 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.26.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.