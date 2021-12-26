ESBC Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. ESBC has a market cap of $668,276.72 and $60,526.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.