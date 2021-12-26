Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $818.76. 433,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,033. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

