Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

