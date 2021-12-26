Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,875 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 4,131,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

