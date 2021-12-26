Electrum Dark Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,386.34 and $89.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00085362 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.