Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $8.42. Educational Development shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 5,340 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

