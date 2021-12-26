EDUCare 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $379,610.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, EDUCare has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $567,889.05 and approximately $379,610.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

