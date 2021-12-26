Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $66.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. 879,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.84%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

