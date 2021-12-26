Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Reaches $280.44 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $280.44 million and $26.23 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,333,485 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

