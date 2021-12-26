Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 27,878 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,188. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

