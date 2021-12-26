Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,715 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,715 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. 8,076,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,277,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

