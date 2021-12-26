Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,942.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,916.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,787.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

