Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,294 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.79. 1,209,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.61. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.