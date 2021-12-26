Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.57 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 102.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after buying an additional 116,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after buying an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,191,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,337,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of Hill-Rom stock remained flat at $$155.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.34 and a 12 month high of $156.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRC. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.