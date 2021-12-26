Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Target by 39.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 46.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.01. 3,342,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average is $246.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

