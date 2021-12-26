Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

NYSE ANTM traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $455.71. The company had a trading volume of 646,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.18 and its 200-day moving average is $396.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $458.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

