Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after acquiring an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

