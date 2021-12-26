Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,218,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $143,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

