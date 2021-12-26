Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 103,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,390. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $498.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

