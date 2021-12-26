Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 832,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 65,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,758,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,859. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

