Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.83. 1,435,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

