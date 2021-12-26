DREP [old] Price Down 31.3% This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00212452 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

