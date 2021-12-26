Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Doximity and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Powerbridge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 46.71 $50.21 million N/A N/A Powerbridge Technologies $26.66 million 0.20 -$18.25 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Doximity and Powerbridge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 8 0 2.64 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $72.30, suggesting a potential upside of 40.28%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Summary

Doximity beats Powerbridge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

