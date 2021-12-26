Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 2,433 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 52.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 231,229 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

