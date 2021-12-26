Doliver Advisors LP Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth $73,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

