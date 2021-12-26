Doliver Advisors LP Buys Shares of 2,144 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15.

