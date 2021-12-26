Doliver Advisors LP Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $359.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

