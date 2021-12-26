Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $35.77 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 3.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $35,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

SYY stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $76.65. 2,438,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,599. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.