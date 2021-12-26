Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

ZTS stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.51. 1,172,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $244.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

