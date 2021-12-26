DDKoin Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. DDKoin has a market cap of $517,505.15 and approximately $22,154.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.43 or 0.00195092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009134 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006728 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004959 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002628 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001951 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003739 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

