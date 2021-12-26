Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

